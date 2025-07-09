CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $367.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.52 and its 200-day moving average is $375.92. The company has a market cap of $365.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

