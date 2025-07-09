Comparing Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) and Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aethlon Medical and Cigna Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cigna Group 0 2 16 2 3.00

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,605.88%. Cigna Group has a consensus target price of $380.39, suggesting a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Cigna Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Cigna Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cigna Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Cigna Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 5.41 -$13.39 million ($12.64) -0.09 Cigna Group $247.12 billion 0.34 $3.43 billion $18.06 17.28

Cigna Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cigna Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cigna Group has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Cigna Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -221.38% -156.83% Cigna Group 1.97% 18.63% 4.97%

Summary

Cigna Group beats Aethlon Medical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. In addition, it offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was formerly known as Cigna Corporation and changed its name to The Cigna Group in February 2023. The Cigna Group was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

