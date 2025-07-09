Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Financial Comparison

Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cleantech Solutions International and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleantech Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Given Cleantech Solutions International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cleantech Solutions International is more favorable than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

This table compares Cleantech Solutions International and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleantech Solutions International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $33.01 billion 2.41 $1.62 billion $0.48 49.06

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Cleantech Solutions International.

Volatility and Risk

Cleantech Solutions International has a beta of -3.43, suggesting that its share price is 443% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cleantech Solutions International and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleantech Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 4.87% 10.01% 3.68%

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries beats Cleantech Solutions International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleantech Solutions International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. It also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, the company offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, it provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship and maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; CO2 capture plants; and after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

