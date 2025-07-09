Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Roth Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNK. B. Riley began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Down 3.1%

Cinemark stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 210,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,225 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cinemark by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,773,000 after purchasing an additional 430,006 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.