Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.80. Cielo shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 59,100 shares traded.

Cielo Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

About Cielo

(Get Free Report)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.