Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lifted by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 0.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CB opened at $278.95 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.19.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

