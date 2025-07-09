Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.22. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

