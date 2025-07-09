Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245.79 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.47). 1,672,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 622% from the average session volume of 231,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.87).

Chesnara Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.20 million, a PE ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.21.

About Chesnara

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

