Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245.79 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.47). 1,672,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 622% from the average session volume of 231,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.87).
Chesnara Trading Down 1.2%
The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.20 million, a PE ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.21.
About Chesnara
Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.
