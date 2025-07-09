Bull Oak Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bull Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

