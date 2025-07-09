Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 5,227.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.87.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.11.

View Our Latest Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.