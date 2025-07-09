Brown Advisory Inc. Has $54.88 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $469.95 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.89.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.90.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

