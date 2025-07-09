Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $271.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $277.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.