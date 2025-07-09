Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,266 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,802,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,036.74. 9,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,743. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a twelve month low of $736.75 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,189.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,263.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.