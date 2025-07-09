Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. 62,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

