Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 875 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brick & Kyle Associates lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 2.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $16,771,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

