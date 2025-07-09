Brick & Kyle Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after buying an additional 1,376,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after buying an additional 582,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,565,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,300,000 after buying an additional 1,306,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

