Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

