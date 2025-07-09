Barclays Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Strong-Buy

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Get PPL alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:PPL opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. PPL has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 141.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 8,350.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.