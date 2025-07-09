Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,194 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,844 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,759 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.87, for a total value of $1,127,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 531,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,890,573.64. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,503 shares of company stock worth $7,158,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $285.99 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

