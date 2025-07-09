Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $107,863,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after acquiring an additional 690,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.11.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

