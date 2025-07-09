Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.21% of Owens Corning worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of OC opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.19. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.30.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

