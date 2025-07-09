Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,986 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $304.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.27 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.