Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $34.81 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $34,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

