Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 654,800.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

JMST stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

