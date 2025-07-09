Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $7.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 1,404,253 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

