Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,463,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,704 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,280,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,821 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,611,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 730.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,122,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 210,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. 41,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.63. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Arcos Dorados Cuts Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arcos Dorados from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on ARCO

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.