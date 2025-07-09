Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.47.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,236,374.19. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

