Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 360 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.1%

APD opened at $292.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.