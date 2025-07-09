Analyzing OMV (OMVKY) and The Competition

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OMV to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMV and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $36.77 billion $1.57 billion 5.26 OMV Competitors $83.19 billion $5.62 billion 85.69

OMV’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OMV. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OMV has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OMV and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 3.27% 7.32% 3.69% OMV Competitors 5.19% 9.33% 4.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OMV and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 0 0 0 1 4.00 OMV Competitors 452 1714 1954 110 2.41

As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 17.38%. Given OMV’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OMV has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

OMV pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. OMV pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 78.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

OMV competitors beat OMV on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

