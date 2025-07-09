American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

