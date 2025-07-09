AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after purchasing an additional 98,034 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.13.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $530.09 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $537.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.60 and its 200 day moving average is $385.87. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.