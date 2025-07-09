Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $193.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.04 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.68.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.27.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ALL
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Yield Generators: 3 Stocks Enhancing Shareholder Value
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Chime Financial: Analysts Ring In—And It’s a Buy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Palantir’s Revenue Surge to $1B: Growth vs. Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.