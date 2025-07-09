Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $193.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.04 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.68.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.27.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

