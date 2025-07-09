Alpha Financial Partners LLC Buys 134 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

