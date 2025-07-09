Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stake Lifted by Peapod Lane Capital LLC

Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Alico accounts for approximately 4.4% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Alico worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alico by 8,107.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alico by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alico by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Alico by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alico Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,024. The company has a market capitalization of $245.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($10.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($10.62). Alico had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 284.75%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

About Alico

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also

