Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

