Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $331.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $317.11 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 33,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

