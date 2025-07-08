Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on XNCR. Barclays reduced their price target on Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $565.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Xencor has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 31.94% and a negative net margin of 181.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,087.26. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,810 shares of company stock worth $154,123. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Xencor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,761,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after buying an additional 776,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,017,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,239,000 after buying an additional 418,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,036,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,758,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,740,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 451,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,452,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,350,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

