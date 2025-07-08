Wrapped AVAX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59.45 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for approximately $18.14 or 0.00016680 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $283.37 million and approximately $59.45 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 15,618,334 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 15,624,733.0527235. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 17.79011764 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1229 active market(s) with $61,190,933.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

