Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,525 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8,773.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 1.7%

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

