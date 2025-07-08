World Investment Advisors Trims Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,496 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $29.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

