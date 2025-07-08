World Investment Advisors Purchases 18,104 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

