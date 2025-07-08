World Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 45.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 32.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

