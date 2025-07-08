World Investment Advisors Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

