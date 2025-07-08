World Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after buying an additional 5,556,460 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $158,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,549 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $143.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

