World Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

