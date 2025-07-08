World Investment Advisors Acquires 619 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.