Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $267.00 price target on shares of Woodward and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at Woodward

Institutional Trading of Woodward

In related news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,443.35. This represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,250. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,289 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Woodward by 191.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $253.50 on Thursday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $253.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

