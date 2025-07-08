Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Sells 271 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Everus Construction Group Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE ECG opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

