WNS (NYSE:WNS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. WNS’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WNS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,576,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,712,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,321,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 4,316.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 568,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 555,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in WNS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,483,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 312,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

