Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.26, with a volume of 584430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLDN

Willdan Group Trading Up 1.3%

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,981 shares in the company, valued at $9,669,195.91. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,175,504.06. Following the sale, the director owned 422,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,111,242.36. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,075. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.